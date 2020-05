A 34-year old South Ruimveldt man succumbed on Sunday following an accident involving a motorcycle and car at Buxton, East Coast Demerara on Saturday.

Dead is Errol Abrams called ‘Wooney’.

Reports are that the man, who operates a brush-cutter and lawn maintenance service in the city, was riding along the roadway at Buxton in front of the gas station when he collided with a car.

Police are investigating the accident.