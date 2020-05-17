ERC urges Guyanese to observe COVID-19 measures

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is calling on Guyanese to practice social distancing and only go out when it is absolutely necessary.

While noting that cases continue to increase in Guyana, the ERC said that “there is no existing playbook to combat this pernicious virus, but what is known is that having fewer gatherings, wearing of face masks, constantly washing of hands and the use of an alcohol-based sanitiser daily, would slowdown the spread of the virus.”

It said that despite the pandemic, the body continues its work although its office remains closed due to the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown.

The work of the commission continues virtually, and contact can be made via email to its Investigations Unit at investigate@erc.org.gy or the Public Education and Awareness Unit at peau@erc.org.gy.

The ERC reminds persons, who feel they are being discriminated against based on their ethnicity, to file a complaint with the ERC. It said that any accompanying evidence would also be useful. It noted that letters with complaints can also be sent to the ERC Office: 66 Peter Rose and Anira Sts. Queenstown, Georgetown. A complaint can also be made by filling out an online form on the ERC website at erc.org.gy or by downloading MY ERC APP to one’s mobile device

While commenting on its work, the commission said it recently undertook initiatives to strengthen awareness and celebration of Guyanese diversity. The Public Education and Awareness Unit of the ERC recently launched the ERC ‘Diversity Challenge’ on its Facebook Page and is inviting Guyanese to celebrate their culture by visiting the page and connect especially with friends and family who are of different ethnic backgrounds.

The ERC encouraged persons to visit its web page to download and use the ERC’s “Let Harmony Come In” song in their videos with the participation of friends and family.

The videos can be uploaded with hashtag #ERCDiversityChallenge and in-boxed to the ERC Facebook page to be shared. The ‘Diversity Challenge’ runs until the first week of June, 2020. More similar events are planned for 2020 and 2021.

According to the ERC, although a great amount of concern exists due to COVID-19 and the elections impasse, the body urges Guyanese who are spending most of their time at home to take advantage of the ‘Diversity Challenge’ and celebrate our many cultures.

The ERC said it remains resolute to promoting national harmony among the various ethnic groups and its work involves conflict resolution, public education, investigation and research.