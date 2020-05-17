Cops break-up illegal PPP protest

…former MPs ignore COVID-19 measures

LED by former Opposition Members of Parliament, Priya Manickchand and Jennifer Westford, a protest action by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in direct violation of COVID-19 measures, was dismantled by the police on Saturday.

Reports are that the group of protestors gathered outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to protest the decision of the government regarding a request by the US embassy for the Carter Center to return to observe the ongoing recount process.

The group was informed by the ranks that it was illegal to gather at the location.

Manickchand attempted to justify the gathering by stating that there are other gatherings across the country of 10 or more people. At least 20 persons were among those gathered with the group. Political hop-scotcher Peter Ramsaroop was also a part of the gathering.

One of the protestors was arrested by the police and following his arrest, the protestors dispersed.

On Friday, the Government of Guyana decided not to accept a late re-entry of The Carter Center and the International Republican Institute (IRI) into Guyana to observe the ongoing national recount, on the basis of the sufficient presence of CARICOM as “the most legitimate interlocutors in the Guyana situation” and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was conveyed to United States (U.S.) Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, by way of letter, on Friday, following a previous request for the entry of the international observer group.

Earlier on Friday, in an interview with the 94.1 FM’s Jumpstart Morning Show, the U.S. Ambassador had stated that she believes “additional credibility” is needed in Guyana’s national recount process, in the form of The Carter Center, so that Guyanese can have “complete confidence” that their elections were free, fair and credible.

However, the Foreign Affairs Minister wrote back stating: “Owing to the Public Health situation which arose as a consequence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the series of emergency measures that were promulgated since 16th March, 2020, including the imposition of a curfew and the closure of its international airports, it may not be possible for The Carter Center and the IRI Adviser to participate in the overseeing of the recount of the votes cast on 2nd March 2020 General and Regional Elections which, as you are aware, [has] already commenced.”