Wanted man nabbed at Madhia 

Hours after the Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bulletin for his arrest, Donald Shariff, aged 29 years, known as ‘Ducky’ of Lot 11 Patrick Dam, Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam was arrested at Mahdia.

The man was wanted for the murder of fellow villager Keron Nicholson.

Regional Commander Superintendent Ramesh Ashram, accompanied by Detective Sergeant 16473 Conway, and Lance Corporal 2142 Ali, went to Stone Creek Backdam, Mahdia where the fugitive was seen and arrested.

A wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest on Friday.

On March 8, a Guyana Defence Force rank and a relative of the deceased had recalled seeing a crowd gathered at Patrick Dam at around 20:00hrs, and, on inspecting, they saw Nicholson in an unresponsive state, lying on the roadway with a wound to the left side of his forehead.

The injured man was hurriedly taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, before being transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he died a few days later.

Reports he sustained several lashes across the upper part of his body a short distance from his home at Patrick Dam, Mount Sinai, on the eastern fringe of the New Amsterdam township, in Berbice.

Initially, residents in the former squatting community were not too forthcoming with information. However, reports suggest, that the incident occurred in the aftermath of indiscriminate firing of gunshots in the vicinity of a relative’s home of the wanted man, along with a heated argument that escalated, resulting in injuries to the deceased.