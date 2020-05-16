COVID-19 Update | Twenty-one more recover, one new case recorded

Even as 1 new positive case of the Coronavirus has been recorded within the past 24-hours,the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has noted that an additional 21 persons have recovered from the virus.

The MOPH, in its daily COVID-19 update, noted that a total of 64 persons have recovered from the virus while an additional 24 tests have been undertaken.

Thus far, 1089 tests were carried out, with 972 negative test results recorded ; 117 positive cases have been recorded since March 11, 2020.

The MOPH said that 2 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the number of deaths remain at 10.

The authorities have continued further mobile testing with units carrying out tests at the Parfait Harmonie housing scheme on the West Bank of Demerara and in South Ruimveldt Park this weekend.