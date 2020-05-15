‘Quarantine in private’

…gov’t partnering with two hotels to offer paid quarantine services

…for persons who do not wish to be housed in state-run facilities

THE fear of discrimination and isolation has dissuaded persons from reaching out to the local health authorities, if they experience signs and symptoms of the deadly Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, but in an effort to eliminate this occurrence, the Ministry of Public Health has partnered with two hotels to offer persons, privacy.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, said the ministry has partnered with two hotels to offer a paid service to persons, who wish to be quarantined in their own private space. “You can have all the amenities you would like, but you must remain in the facility…please be advised that packages except cooked food, alcohol and drugs can be dropped off at the Civil Defence Commission and these will be delivered to the facility, free of cost, wherever you are,” said Dr. Boyle during a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

This new initiative is a part of an effort to ensure that the risk of transmission is reduced and even eliminated. This point was stressed by Dr. Boyle, who said the transmission of COVID-19 could only be reduced or stopped if health authorities are able to separate those who test positive, from those persons who are not infected.

“So, we ask you to come forward, get tested and help us in this fight…I am sure that some of you have fears about quarantining and isolation but be assured that MoPH has set up these facilities bearing in mind that you are away from home and so is trying to make you feel as comfortable as possible,” said the DCMO.

In addition to the paid facilities, there are existing quarantine facilities, which are available free of cost to persons. Persons, who are quarantined at these facilities get three square meals per day, which are prepared by a certified cook and team. There are also games, free Internet connection and television. Persons in quarantine also have access to telephone services to call friends and family.

Additionally, there is a doctor and team on hand to care for and monitor persons twice daily, and to conduct tests to determine whether persons have underlying medical conditions. There are also psychosocial support sessions.

Similar services are offered in the isolation facilities, which house persons, who would have tested positive for the disease. In addition to Internet access, three meals and televisions, persons have outdoor space to move around.

“Now that you have had a peek at the quarantine and isolation facilities, I hope this will lessen your fear of coming forward to get tested and disclosing your contacts who should be tested. This selfless act of going into quarantine is a tangible way of taking charge and protecting your loved ones,” Dr. Boyle advised.

Public health authorities tested 32 persons over past 24 hours, but recorded no new case. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, during his presentation on virtual seminar, however, said tests conducted by private institutions over the past 24 hours, revealed that there was one new case. This new case took the total to 114.

Dr. Boyle, in her update, said health authorities have so far tested 1,052 persons, with 939 of those persons being negative. The fact remains that Guyana has lost 10 lives to the disease, and as it is now, three persons are battling for their lives in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Additionally, there are 61 persons in institutional isolation and five persons in quarantine. To date, 42 of total infected persons have recovered, but the rate of infection is also climbing consistently. And, health authorities plan to ramp up efforts to detect more cases of the disease.

“As we expand our testing, please be reminded to make use of the mobile units that are available in some communities. For the weekend and the upcoming week, our focus for this activity will be in La Parfaite Harmony on the West Bank of Demerara and South Ruimveldt. Please refer to our Facebook page for a more detailed location of these units.

“Those of you who have come forward to visit the locations in Herstelling and Paradise, I commend you for this brave effort. We are pleased to announce that very soon, residents of Regions Three and Six will have similar facilities available for their residents,” said Dr. Boyle.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), however, remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities, outside of Georgetown, which have recorded cases. Among communities on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) where cases were recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

“There are mobile units, especially in the epicentre of this pandemic, that are visiting various communities; we need you to access these units. We continue to provide updated information through daily briefings and our communications campaign that is countrywide. We have an app for you to report to, as well as the hotlines,” said Dr. Boyle.

The measures can continuously be implemented, but it is up to the individuals, that is the average Guyanese, to adhere to those measures and think seriously about flattening the curve (reducing the spread).

The disease, however, remains a serious issue, not just in Guyana, but globally. And, according to global statistics, there are over 4.1 million cases of COVID-19, with over 287,000 deaths. And with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the disease.

“We must reiterate that there is no approved treatment for COVID-19, however, clinical trials are being done at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where the most severe cases are being treated,” said Dr. Boyle.

On a national front, government has extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded disease, with the imposition of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures were taken pursuant to Paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the directive issued by the President, in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Official Gazette, Legal Supplement B, on March 16, 2020. These measures have been extended to June 3, 2020.