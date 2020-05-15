COVID-19 | Medical team to screen persons at several Region Eight communities

FOLLOWING reports that a Lethem resident, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week visited several Region Eight communities within the past two weeks, a team of medical officials are expected to undertake contact tracing in the region starting this weekend.

The man, a Guyanese with Brazilian citizenship, tested positive for the virus after he turned up at the Lethem Regional Hospital on Friday feeling unwell. One day after his test returned positive, he fled the isolation facility at the hospital on Tuesday but was nabbed in Brazil hours later.

Reports are that the man lied to medical staff at the Lethem Hospital about his travel history as well as about his condition. He was tested days earlier in BonFim, Brazil for malaria and as his condition worsened he crossed the border illegally to Lethem on Friday.

Following the man’s arrest in Brazil this week, details about his travels in the villages within Region Nine and Region Eight emerged.

According to reports, the man travelled to the Region Eight village of Monkey Mountain from April 1-5 to conduct business which included the sale of the food item ‘tasso’ to persons there.

On the way there, he stopped at another village and persons from other areas in the region also conducted business with the man.

Reports are that medical officials in the villages which the man visited, have placed persons who were in contact with the man, on home quarantine. A full medical team will undertake an assessment of their conditions .The team is expected to arrive today.

Guyana’s COVID-19 cases spiked over the weekend with 16 cases being recorded within a four-day period. To date, the country has recorded 113 positive cases from 1052 tests conducted since the first case was reported on March 11, 2020.