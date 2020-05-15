300 Linden seniors benefit from hamper distribution

APPROXIMATELY 300 hampers were distributed this week to senior citizens residing in Linden, Region 10.

The distribution exercise, which forms part of the town’s golden jubilee celebration, was arranged by the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LMTC). The township of Linden turned 50 on April 29, however, most of this year’s activities are being hosted virtually as a result of the measures implemented to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mayor, Waneka Arrindell, told DPI that it is customary during Linden Town Week celebrations, to host a senior citizens’ luncheon where they would also distribute hampers, but as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the hampers will be delivered to the elderly residents.

“It was truly an honour to be able to provide for our seniors and we are looking into receiving additional support to conduct a second phase,” Mayor Arrindell said. The Linden Mayor disclosed that the LMTC collaborated with Bosai Minerals, DEMBA Trade School, Hope is Rising Guyana, NAMILCO, Nand Persaud and Company, Republic Bank Limited and other local businesses to make the distribution a success.

Additionally, an online essay and reading competition are also being held in recognition of the anniversary. Several virtual entertainment events were held last week. Linden is celebrating its 50th anniversary under the theme, “Reclaiming our strength through unity.”