PSC donates meals to nurses

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) in collaboration with Royal Castle on Wednesday provided lunches to support frontline workers at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre who continue to work during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Chairman of the PSC, Gerry Gouveia, explained that nursing has always been regarded as a highly respected and noble profession.

“Nurses are the benefactors of our society. They need our encouragement, admiration, and heartfelt gratitude,” Gouveia said and added that the provision of 100 lunches was a token of appreciation.

International Nurses Day was celebrated on Tuesday and the PSC paid tribute to all nurses and frontline medical personnel combining their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

“In our efforts to support citizens who may be disenfranchised, the PSC took several initiatives such as active participation with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), establishing a COVID-19 Relief/Assistance fund,” the chairman stressed.

He explained that the fund will be used to lend assistance to persons experiencing financial hardships.

Additionally, a series of informational advertisements are continuously posted on the PSC’s social media page. This aids in helping to provide information to the public pertaining to the use and importance of masks, hand-washing, social- distancing protocols and other precautionary measures to combat COVID-19.

PSC members have also greatly contributed to relief efforts; these include several donations by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) of Personal Protective Equipment, donations by the GGDMA to the Port Kaituma Hospital and Police Station, includingthermometers (hand held), bleach, hand sanitizer, N95 face masks, rubbing alcohol, gloves, laundry soap, water dispensers and electric fans.

“As you continue providing your services, we commend you for your dedication and the tireless labours extended to those [who] look to you for comfort and look forward to your continued support in the future,” Gouveia said, as he praised the nurses.