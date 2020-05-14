McGregor ‘praying’ for Khabib’s father

(BBC) – CONOR McGregor has put rivalries aside by “praying for the recovery” of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who is also Khabib’s coach, is in a critical condition in their native Russia.

The 57-year-old is reported to be in a medically induced coma after suffering complications with pneumonia.

McGregor criticised Khabib this week but tweeted: “Very saddened on hearing this news. A true martial genius!”

McGregor was beaten by Khabib at UFC 229 in October 2018 and the pair have often been linked with a rematch. Khabib remains unbeaten after being unable to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Having been treated initially in his native Dagestan, army veteran Abdulmanap was flown to a military hospital in Moscow when his condition worsened.

The former wrestler has not just coached Khabib, 31, for most of his life but several other world champions across different combat disciplines, including current UFC fighter Islam Makhachev.

In a statement, UFC president Dana White said: “Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honour and respect.

“I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight.”