Hamilton named Britain’s wealthiest sports star

(BBC) – Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been named Britain’s wealthiest sports star in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.

The 35-year-old’s wealth increased by £37M in the past year, to £224M, making him the wealthiest sportsperson in the list’s 32-year history.

Golfer Rory McIlroy – worth £170M – was the only other sports star in the main list of Britain’s 1 000 richest persons.

Sport dominated the Young Rich List with 18 of the 50 places.

Boxer Anthony Joshua is the only non-footballer on the list, made up of those aged 30 or under.

The 30-year-old is worth £107M with Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale – also 30 – the only sportsperson ahead of him.