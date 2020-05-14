Gayle’s possible sanctions to be used as general warning to other players

By Clifton Ross

AFTER Chris Gayle decided to reveal a few skeletons in the Jamaica Tallawahs closet following his axing from the franchise, recent speculations about possible sanction could pose as a warning for other players who might be interested in taking such a route in the future.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt recently said that he believed the veteran left-hander could face some sort of sanction as his actions were deemed disruptive in accordance with the rules of the game.

A few weeks back, Gayle called out Tallawahs owner Krish Persaud, coach Ramnaresh Sarwan and team executive Jeff Miller, as co-conspirators behind his ousting from the franchise he once helped to two Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) titles.

Now, with the ‘Universe Boss’, being the first high-profile cricketer to ever come out over the 7 editions with such allegations towards management or/and coach, his backlash could set the benchmark for any other player who would likely risk such a move.

The legendary 50 Overs and T20 opener is somewhat of cricket royalty, considering his immense contributions over the years in all formats and of recent T20 Leagues of cricket.

Such a godly figure in the world of cricket being caught up in such a fiery fiasco could see Gayle being used as a prime example for the other players who might consider such a move should things go sour in the future.

Skerritt said that due to Gayle’s affiliation or any or Regional player’s with CWI, it’s necessary for the board to keep one eye fixated on the situation.

Should Gayle pull up a big sanction of some sort, any other cricketer rated or ranked below will now have second thoughts on blowing the whistle on shady behind-the-scenes moves.

Also, given the Jamaican’s stardom it will be interesting to see how the man himself handles any sort of punishment dished out to him by the League, whose officials are said to be currently exploring options regarding what should be done.

While this situation could have more twists, the next key move will be to see how the CPL authorities handle such a seemingly interpersonal battle between a player and his former franchise.

Meanwhile, the Tallawahs have already cleared the air on the issue, citing the move as strictly a business deal with no personal vendettas or mismanagement behind it.