Four players retained by Jamaica Tallawahs

THE Jamaica Tallawahs have announced the Caribbean players they will be retaining for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

International retentions and signings will be announced at a later date.

This year teams can retain as many players from their 2019 squads as they wish.

They could also transfer players to other teams and sign emerging players.

The Tallawahs have chosen to retain or sign four Caribbean players ahead of the CPL draft in Andre Russell (Jamaica), Rovman Powell (Jamaica), Oshane Thomas (Jamaica) and Chadwick Walton (Jamaica)

Jefferson Miller, CEO of the Tallawahs, said, “The Tallawahs organisation will be seeking to rebuild in 2020. We are extremely excited to have Andre Russell back for another year. Andre was recently named as the leading T20 cricketer in the world by the 2020 edition of Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack.”

He added, “We are delighted for the opportunity to retain Oshane Thomas and Rovman Powell, both rising stars in West Indies and world cricket. I’m looking forward to having the veteran Chadwick Walton back in the dressing room,

Chadwick brings a wealth of leadership experience to the team and has been a dominant player over the years in the CPL. Overall we are looking forward to a successful CPL 2020 and to returning the championship to Jamaica.”

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 26 but the tournament organisers are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments.

A decision on whether the tournament can proceed as planned, or at a different time, will be made as soon as possible.