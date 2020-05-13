310 boxes counted in first week

…as GECOM seeks to add more work stations; speed-up process

A TOTAL of 310 ballot boxes were processed in the first week of the National Recount from a total of 2,339, according to statistics provided by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward.

According to those ‘stats’, the lowest number of ballot boxes (25) was counted on the first day of the recount (May 6), while the highest number, 54, was recorded on Day Six, May 11. On Tuesday (Day Seven), a total of 48 ballot boxes was counted at the 10 workstations established within the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), where the recount is being executed for a period of 25 days. Of that number, 12 of the boxes were from Region One (Barima-Waini); nine (9) from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); 12 from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); and 15 from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Once the ballots within a ballot box are processed or counted, a Statement of Recount (SOR) is generated at the level of the workstations, and, according to Ward, to date, a total of 288 SORs have been tabulated for the first four districts for the General Elections, while for the Regional Elections, a total of 285 SORs have been tabulated.

MORE WORKSTATIONS LIKELY

Cognisant of its 25-day timeline, the Elections Commission is analysing the possibility of increasing the number of workstations, so as to increase the number of ballot boxes counted on a daily basis. The workstations, which are manned by four GECOM staff each, operate for a period of 11 hours from 8:00hrs to 19:00hrs.

In keeping with the Order that was gazetted last Monday (May 4), there is a simultaneous counting of votes, starting with the first four Elections Districts: Barima-Waini; Pomeroon-Supenaam; Essequibo Islands-West Demerara; and Demerara-Mahaica.

“The recount shall commence with the allocation of 10 workstations as follows: District 1, two workstations; District 2, two workstations; District 3, three workstations; and District 4, three workstations. The recount for District 4 shall continue at the three workstations assigned to it. The recount for Districts 5 through 10 shall be conducted, based on the completion of, and at the workstations assigned to, Districts 1, 2 and 3,” the gazzetted Order states.

GENERAL COMPLIANCE

Based on reports coming out of the Elections Commission thus far, generally, there has been compliance with the guidelines set out in the Order, which legally triggered the recount.

Upon the arrival of a ballot box at a workstation, it is first examined to ascertain that the seals are intact. The contents are then emptied, and the election materials examined. Notes are then taken, and records made in accordance with the requirements of the Ballot Box Checklist. Any observation not catered for in the checklist provided is recorded in the Observation Report. To date, the APNU+AFC has cited a number of anomalies, including missing List of Elections, alleged ghost voters, and missing affidavits.

SIGNING OFF

Notwithstanding the foregoing observations, the supervisers at the 10 workstations are mandated to sign off on the Ballot Box Checklists, in addition to the Observation Reports. Those reports are also being signed by representatives of each contesting party, and copies of the completed Ballot Box Checklists and Observation Reports are given to the party representatives.

The result of the General and Regional Recount of each ballot box is recorded as provided for on a Statement of Recount (SOR) upon the completion of the recount of each box. Importantly, the tabulation of the Statements of Recount is being done at a central tabulation centre within the Conference Centre, in the presence of the CARICOM Scrutinising Team; representatives of political parties; local and international observers; and GECOM officials.

A copy of the signed matrix will then be submitted to the CEO, and copies thereof will be given to the parties’ representatives, observers, CARICOM Scrutinising Team , the GECOM Chair and Commissioners.

“The matrices for the recount of the ten (10) Electoral Districts shall then be tabulated by the Chief Election Officer and shall be submitted in a report, together with a summary of the observation reports for each District, to the Commission,” a section of the Order reads. It also indicated that the CARICOM Scrutinising Team will also submit a report to the Commission, inclusive of its observations, recommendations and conclusions.