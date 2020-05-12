Woman killed by son-in-law

A 56-year-old woman was, on Monday afternoon, stabbed to death, at her South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara home.

Dead is Velma Pickering of Lot 257 South Vryheid’s Lust ECD who was allegedly killed by her son-in-law, Junior Linden Issacs, a 28-year-old security guard of Sideline Dam, Buxton ECD. The Guyana Chronicle understands that the incident occurred around14:30 hours.

Pickering was at home with her three-year-old grandson at the time. The house is a two-bedroom wooden building resting on wooden pillars. It also has a dining area as well as a kitchen. It was reported that Pickering was attacked by Isaacs in the first bedroom with an ice pick. She sustained about 10 stab wounds about her body. The woman managed to escape and ran outside over to her neighbour’s yard. However, she collapsed on the bridge.

Pickering was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where she was pronounced dead. Issacs, who attempted to escape, was nabbed by public-spirited persons and was taken into custody at Sparendaam Police station. He is assisting with the investigation. Isaacs was wanted by the police, for a wounding committed on his cousin, Shamar Roberts, on May 9, at Sideline Dam, Buxton, ECD.