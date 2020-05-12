Sophia woman gives NA Hospital year’s first Mother’s Day baby

A SOPHIA, Georgetown resident gave the New Amsterdam Hospital its first Mother’s Day baby this year.

The baby, a girl, was born just before noon, by C-Section, to 22-year-old Tianna Mitchel, of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Though still in pain after her traumatic experience, young Tianna was all smiles as she welcomed the representatives of the United Bridge Builders Mission, led by its Founder and CEO, Ms. Bonita Montague, when they paid the Maternity Ward a visit, bearing little gifts for all the mothers there and their new-borns.

Also on the ward that day was Saraswattie Ethwaru, of Hampshire Village, Corentyne, who, at 35, was the oldest of the lot.

Ms. Montague seized the opportunity to remind the young women of their role and responsibility as mothers.

“I want to let you know that motherhood is much more than bearing a child; your children are not only for you alone, but for the society as well. As such, you have to be responsible and raise them well.”

The United Bridge Builders was formed over two decades ago, is based in Queens, New York, and Georgetown, and primarily targets vulnerable women, children and men.