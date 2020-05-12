Lethem COVID-19 patient flees isolation facility, arrested in Brazil

A Guyanese man, who tested positive for the Coronavirus earlier this week, was arrested by the federal police in Brazil this morning after he fled the isolation facility at the Lethem Regional Hospital compound hours earlier.

Reports are that the man, who lives in Brazil and makes frequent trips across the border, discharged himself from the isolation facility during Monday night and crossed the border.He was arrested in the town of BonFim this morning.

RELATED

The man turned up at the Lethem hospital on Friday night complaining of feeling unwell.He was tested positive for malaria days earlier in Brazil.His condition forced staff to question him further since he was not forthcoming about his history of travel.It was during questioning that the nurses found out that the man crossed the border illegally to seek treatment at Lethem.

Samples were taken from the man and sent to the city for analysis and on Monday, his test returned positive.The man’e behaviour has created much concern among staff of the hospital.

Guyana has recorded 109 cases of the Coronavirus to date.Over 1200 cases have been recorded in the state of Roraima next door to Lethem.

Brazil’s tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed sharply over the 150,000 mark recently with more than 10,000 deaths recorded.