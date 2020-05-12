CWI offers condolences on the passing of the late Tony Cozier’s wife

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Tuesday extended condolences to the Cozier family on the passing of Mrs Jillian Cozier (nee McKinstry), the widow of legendary cricket journalist Tony Cozier. Mrs Cozier died on Sunday in Barbados. She was 76.

CWI President Ricky Skerrit said:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs Cozier and I want to extend deepest sympathy to her son Craig, daughter Natalie, grandchildren Jodi, Laila and Kailee and the entire family. Jillian was herself a cricket enthusiast in a cricket loving family. Mrs. Cozier was a pillar of strength to her husband, Tony, whose work in cricket journalism was worldwide and world class.”

Craig Cozier, who is himself now a leading cricket statistician and broadcast producer, also paid tribute to his mother.

He said:

“She was a wonderful lady. She was the rock in the family. My father travelled for over 50 years covering cricket and she was always there to make sure things were in place. She played hockey for Pickwick Club and loved all sports. She was dedicated to her family and will be fondly remembered by all who she came into contact with.”

May she rest in eternal peace.

The late Tony Cozier was the son of Jimmy Cozier, a well-known cricket writer in the Caribbean, who began writing on cricket as a teenager in 1958. He studied journalism at Carleton University, Ottawa, and played hockey for Barbados and club cricket for Wanderers and then Carlton.

Cozier’s first commentary was made during the West Indies-Australia series in 1965, and he was an ever-present voice for five decades thereafter. He also worked extensively for overseas television and radio stations. As a writer, he was prolific in newspapers, magazines and books.

Incidentally, Tony died on May 11, 2016 while his wife succumbed on May 10, 2020, one day shy of four years since his departure.

The Guyana Chronicle Sports Desk extends sincere condolences to the bereaving family.