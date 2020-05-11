Vryheid’s Lust woman fatally stabbed by son-in-law

A 56-year-old woman was on Monday afternoon stabbed to death, allegedly by her son-in-law, at her South Vryheid’s Lust East Coast Demerara(ECD)home.

Dead is Velma Pickering of Lot 257 South Vryheid’s Lust ECD.

She was allegedly killed by her son-in-law, a 28-year-old security guard of Sidelinedam Buxton ECD.The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that the incident occurred between 14:30 hours and 14:45 hours.

Pickering was at home with her three-year old grandson at the time. The house is a two bedroom wooden building resting on wooden pillars facing south, with two bedrooms.

It is reported that Pickering was attacked by the assailant in a bedroom with an ice picker, where he dealt her about 10 stab wounds about her body.The woman managed to escape and run outside over to her neighbour’s yard.However, she collapsed on the bridge.

Pickering was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Issacs, who attempted to escape, was nabbed by public spirited persons and was taken into custody at Sparendaam Police station. He is assisting with the investigation.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that Issacs is wanted by the police for a wounding incident committed on his cousin on May 9,2020 at Sidelinedam Buxton ECD.