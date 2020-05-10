GECOM must remain independent arbiter ; ensure completion of recount consistent with Order

Dear Editor:

THE national recount makes it possible for this nation to resolve in a peaceful manner, whatever question exists about the electoral process . This is necessary in order for a peaceful outcome. The Order gazetted by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECO,M) on 4th May, 2020 to realise this exercise must be executed to the letter.

Refer to https://www.gecom.org.gy/assets/docs/Press_Releases/2020/Gazetted_Order_Recount_5May2020.pdf

www.gecom.org.gy

Created Date: 5/4/2020 1:59:05 PM

www.gecom.org.gy

Any deviation from the Order could not only create legal challenges but chaos in the process and undermine the confidence the electorate vests in GECOM to bring closure to the 2020 General and Regional Elections. It has not escaped attention, the efforts on the part of persons to seek to deviate from the Order. The commission, in part or whole, cannot be caught seeking to compromise the process, irrespective of what may likely to be revealed now or in future. The same goes for the secretariat.

Observing from a distance it is not lost on me efforts by political forces, notably Anil Nandlall, wanting to dictate the direction GECOM should or should not go, inspite of an existing legal document that guides the present operation. Further, his insistence that the recount must only be about the ballots and not all the Order provides for should not be condoned.

The commission headed by Justice Claudette Singh and the secretariat by Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield must stand firmly. For singularly and together they will be held accountable by the people for ensuring strict compliance with the Order. It cannot be over emphasised that for democracy to stand GECOM cannot fail.

Friday evening when one watched Commissioner Sase Gunraj’s uncalled-for behaviour and disrespect to the media corps when a member dared ask a question pertaining to the Order and whether compliance is being observed is troubling. What is the reason for him being this belligerent? Is it to give the impression that he is victim, fighting, angry, desperate or is part of an intimidatory tactic for anyone who dares to question? Is he saying, don’t ask any question, don’t challenge the accuracy of anything he says because he is the commissioner and lawyer and whatever he says should be accepted as gospel and reported as such?

The media have a right to question, particularly when they have access to information (as per gazetted order) and are being told something different. Their role is to bring us the information as the process unfolds, to interview persons and ask questions consistent with the events at hand. As society’s watchdog they must continue to discharge their duties fearlessly. These workers must continue to seek truth from members of the commission and secretariat, and all who present themselves to be interviewed.

GECOM doesn’t work for the political parties. GECOM works for all of us and we must all ensure that the agency does what’s right by us. GECOM must remain an independent arbiter on behalf of the people and ensure the completion of the present exercise consistent with the Order.

As an aside, it has been noticed that some persons while being interviewed are displaying disregard for COVID-19 safety precautions by removing their masks or not properly wearing them (covering the nose and mouth). They ought to know better. In this environment and risk associated with spread of this deadly virus this is not the time for vanity. It is also disrespecting to self and others to remove your mask for you not only heighten the chance of contracting and spreading the virus ,but putting at risk the lives of those who are obeying the safety precautions.

Regards

Lincoln Lewis