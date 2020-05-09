Panday believes prolonged Covid-19 lockdown could affect athletes form

-Insurance mogul says world of business, sports sharing similar pains

By Clifton Ross

DIRECTOR of P&P Insurance Brokers, one of Guyana’s major corporate sponsors of sports, Vikash Panday, said he’s doing his part in the fight against covid-19, adding that he hopes the local athletes are doing their part in staying fit and safe.

A long-serving contributor to the local sports fraternity, P&P Insurance has been doing its part annually with regards to throwing financial aid behind the sport of cricket, football, pistol/rifle shooting, horse racing and others.

Panday, a former national youth table tennis player, said he was aware of the downside of the lockdown, which now sees athletes globally having to train and practice from home or with specified contact with others.

With no outdoor action, Panday believes that technology could be the wrench in the wheel, as athletes need to train and play more than being housed in.

“In my opinion, sports is not as heavily pushed as it was in my day. There’s too much electronic stuff and activities for these kids to get involved in apart from sport, so I think with this Covid-19, things will get from bad to worse because the kids need to play sports”. Said Panday.

The young entrepreneur told Chronicle Sport, yesterday, that the current state of things due to the covid-19 outbreak, which has forced the country into quarantine, has both a negative and positive effect on sponsors and the sports industry alike.

“In terms of how Covid-19 has affected me businesswise, the hours are reduced, I have to take extra care with staff, with myself and family, while limiting interactions with the public”.

“Business has slowed down all over, the economy has slowed down globally. In terms of sports, anyone who is an avid sportsman will not be able to train unless you have adequate indoor facilities, so you still have to keep fit, keep active and keep sharp”. Panday added.

He further explained that the current situation has also curtailed a number of developmental plans for both his business and the various sports beats he is currently working along with regards to sponsorship and activities.

Also, in wake of public acts of benevolence by a number of individuals as well as business entities and companies who continue to aid in combating the pandemic, Panday said he has done a few acts of good charity to date and will continue to provide help as Guyanese seek to defeat the deadly virus.