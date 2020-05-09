Mayor Narine distributes face masks to vendors

MAYOR of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, on Wednesday, distributed a total of 300 face masks to vendors at Stabroek and Bourda markets.

The donation of the masks came from the Assemblies of God Churches in Guyana.

General Treasurer of the Assemblies of God in Guyana, Rev. Chetram Lall, said the good gesture seeks to ensure that citizens, inclusive of vendors, in all the municipal markets in the country are complying with the Ministry of Public Health and the World Health Organisation’s precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.

Mayor Narine expressed gratitude for the donation and said he wants to help his Guyanese brothers and sisters to be safe, when going about their daily business.

“I don’t want them to pay the fine, and if we see that both vendors and customers are wearing masks, then we will withdraw all fines,” he said.

The mayor called upon stallholders, vendors and all Guyanese to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana.

He also called on the business community to come on board and help the Mayor and City Council in the fight against the spread of the virus.

The city mayor noted the business community can assist by providing packages to distribute to homes of those in need.

Recently, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council announced new measures at municipal markets to combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All stallholders/vendors and their staff are required to wear face masks during business hours or pay a fine of $5,000.

Shoppers without masks are not allowed to enter the market and only a limited number of shoppers will be able to gain entry at a given time.

Stallholders are required to practise social distancing and will be held accountable for any breaches.

Anyone found of selling in unauthorised spots will have to pay a removal fee of $25,000.

The operational hours for all municipal markets are from 07:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs.

These measures took effect on Wednesday, May 6.