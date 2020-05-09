$4.4M in food stuff, other items sent to Guyanese students in Cuba

THE Government of Guyana, on Friday, sent some $4.4M in in food stuff and other essentials to Guyanese students studying in Cuba.

In a release, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said the Guyanese medical students studying in Cuba are set to receive care packages from the Department of Public Service as the government continues to assist citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The parcels containing food supplies and sanitary items were packed on Thursday afternoon at the Public Service Department, and flown out to Cuba on Friday morning on a Caribbean Airlines flight.

In an invited comment, Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, is quoted by DPI saying that the packages totalled approximately $4.4M. “There are 75 medical students in all, one student affairs officer will also get a package and there is another student also in Cuba. So, we sent 77 packages in all from the department of public service.” The minister noted that families of these students were contacted and given the option of sending personal items.

She stated that in addition to the packages from the Public Service Department, hampers are also being sent to four athletes stranded in on the island, as well as staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “There are also four boxers who are stranded in Cuba, as such the Director of Sports also requested that some packages were sent. We are facilitating that as well as the staff from Foreign Affairs that are in Cuba, they will also receive packages,” Minister Sarabo-Halley explained. The care packages contain supplies which are expected to last two months.

STUDENTS WELCOME ASSISTANCE

Meanwhile, the students have welcomed the efforts taken by the Department of Public Service and the Cuban Public Health Ministry (MINSAP) on the way forward. In correspondence seen by the Department of Public Information, several students said that while initially worried about foodstuff, the continuation of their courses and their health and well-being, these matters have now been addressed by the relevant authorities. In one correspondence, a student said following their initial request for information on the position taken by the Cuban authorities an explanation was given, therefore they are aware that their earlier request was no longer optional.

Another student explained that they were concerned about foodstuff and other items, but that the care packages will suffice. It was pointed out that the cost of a chartered flight to Cuba costs over $10M. There are 69 Government of Guyana scholars in Cuba, six self-financed students and one student affairs officer. While each student is earmarked to receive a care package from the Department of Public Service, several students are also receiving additional individual items as requested.

According to the Department of Public Service, since the Cuban Government has stated that classes will continue uninterrupted, no student has indicated that they would like to return to Guyana. The students stated that they wish to remain and complete their studies. The DPS has also catered for several Guyanese students in Cuba on private study arrangements who are not on Government of Guyana scholarships.