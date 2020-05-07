Brazilians caught with uncustomed goods

FOUR Brazilians were, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, intercepted by local police, on patrol at Takutu illegal cossing, with a quantity of uncustomed goods.

Roger Felix Duarte, Francisco James Dias, Aegre De Souza Marques and Ingrid Li Madocarmo were nabbed around 17:09hrs.

The group was nabbed with 10 long track pants, 10 pairs of socks, 23 pairs of footwear, 30 bottles of cologne, 3 gillette sets, 33 vials of skin cream, 5 bottles of shampoo, 10 bottles of body spray, 55 medication, 6 bars of soap, 25 boxes of syrup medication, 6 boxes of dye and 6 bottles of nail polish.

The foreigners were escorted to the Lethem Police Station where the items were lodged. They were profiled and handed over to the Brazilian Federal.