12 escape from juvenile holding centre; five recaptured

TWELVE juvenile inmates escaped from the Juvenile Holding Centre in Sophia on Tuesday, after allegedly assaulting two policemen during the ordeal.

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force, through to stringent efforts, managed to recapture five of the teen inmates, while seven remain on the run. The Guyana Chronicle understands that the teens were in custody for various crimes ranging from robbery and murder. According to reports, the teens escaped from the facility at about 23:30 hours on Tuesday. During the incident, two police officers were assaulted and have since received medical attention. Meanwhile, a thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the escape.