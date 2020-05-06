PPP ‘misplaces’ keys to containers holding ballots

“unidentified lock” found on Region Three container

The Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) misplaced the keys to three containers holding the ballot boxes, a hiccup which delayed the commencement of the national recount of the ballots cast at the March 2, 2020 regional and national elections.

Reports are that the polling agents of the PPP/C indicated to GECOM officials that they misplaced their keys to the containers.This forced officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to cut the PPP’s locks in order to access the containers.

Minister of Public Infrastructure noted that the PPP/C could not find that party’s keys for three containers.Each party possess a lock on the containers.

He said an ‘unidentified’ lock was also found on the Region Three container and GECOM was forced to pry open that lock, a move which also delayed the process.He said the sequential order of the boxes was also done haphazardly and he noted that this also added to the delay.

He said too that the number of persons in the work stations conducting the recount has been increased following the general briefing of GECOM.

The recount process will commence with Regions 1,2,3,4 will commence this morning.The scrutineers , agents and GECOM officials will then check the contents of the boxes and once that process is completed , will proceed to count the ballots.

The recount will be undertaken over a 25 day period and will run daily.