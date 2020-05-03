This season has helped me to gain an appreciation for the simple things in life. A few days ago, I came across an art piece that struck a chord in my soul. I had never before imagined that I would be physically locked away from the outside world; never imagined that a simple hug could be missed as it is today, or that not touching my face would be the hardest thing someone could ask of me.

When I looked at the artwork, I could put myself in the place of the man seated on the ground. Like me, he is visibly locked in. He seems to have no desire to even stand, so he mounts a painting on the wall, well below eye level, that you’d have to sit on the floor to see it. Yet this painting is all he wants to see. He leaves the mirror at eye level, suggesting perhaps that he can’t stand his full appearance. He has ‘let himself go’ because there is simply no place to go.

Light emanates from the painting creating his silhouette and casting shadows in the room. The atmosphere indoors is dull and gloomy. In the painting, he only sees a sunset, nothing beyond. There is no hope at the end of the road; there is no road. The colours in the painting are faded and the composition is calm, forcing him to slow down, breathe and live in the moment. As he sits on the tile, I ponder on his seeming discomfort with life indoors. It must be as cold as the floor. He is alone. More than being alone, he is torn – torn between freedom and ” lock-down”. He is unable to pursue recreation, relaxation and pleasure. Then his thoughts turn to life outdoors as he gazes at the sunset and tries to relive his past experiences.

As the artist juxtapose the two scenarios (indoors and outdoors) we see a striking difference. The live sunset is vibrant in colour. There is hope at the end of the road; there is a road. There is grass, much greener than memory; greener than on the outside. The clouds seem busier, as if to reflect his once busy life. “Oh, the sea wall! How I miss thee. Sitting on this cold tile could not compare to thee.” I imagine him echoing these sentiments. It’s the little things you miss the most.

In the distance, we see two building structures. They appear to represent the Pegasus and Marriott hotels. Perhaps he worked for the hotel industry where he once provided a service that fulfilled a desire for rest, recreation, pleasure and of course money. Maybe watching the sunset was his pastime either before or after a shift. There was something to look forward to the next day. Now everything is uncertain.

If you are currently feeling as the man in the painting, I want to encourage you to get up, get dressed and seize the day. There are some businesses, some gifts, some ideas inside of you. Opportunities are waiting for you. Seize the moment. The keys are in your hands. Pursue purpose. Yes! It will be hard, but with God, all things are possible.

In this art piece, although simple, I appreciate the artist’s level of understanding of composition, light and shadow. It is a thought-provoking and well-executed piece of art. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.