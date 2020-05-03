Adjusting to a pandemic

Sunny Mohamed is a resident of Hill Foot, Soesdyke/Linden Highway and he is doing anything for work.

The farmer related that with the worldwide pandemic there are not many commercial activities, as such, being an eddo farmer isn’t viable presently, so he had to branch out and do other things to earn.

The 46-year-old divorcee stated that he came to the village in 1971 from his hometown of Berbice and made the place his home.

Mohamed added that Hill Foot Village is a good place to live and work but finding work isn’t always easy.

The 46-year-old recalled when he first came to the village it was a huge sandpit and used solely for sand mining and has time progressed the area was developed by people, who came from all over Guyana and made a village.

“There are a lot of people living here, single mothers especially, that need a bit of intervention, in the form of a hamper or something because the people depend on farming for a dollar and some go out the village for work but with COVID-19 a lot of people are at home with little or nothing to put on the table,” he said.

Mohamed stated that although they don’t have the best of everything, they are comfortable and they have a small stream of cool black water, a short distance away, they enjoy whenever the need arises.

The Hill Foot resident pointed out that even though he has no permanent job he is always looking for things to do to earn because farming isn’t always profitable.

Other than that, Mohamed added that he is contented with life but is asking for help for the less fortunate in the village so they can benefit from some form of relief in this pandemic.

Sonia Walker is also a resident of Hill Foot Village and related that most of the women in the village do not work as such, they depend on the men to bring home his earnings to maintain the family.

She explained that some were getting a few days per week work at a Soesdyke Processing Plant where eddoes and other ground provisions and fruits were processed and packaged for export but that business is closed due to the curfew in the country.

Walker added that it has been six weeks now since the closure of schools and they have taken on the role of teachers to home-school their children because they have no choice if they want them to excel.

“The children are home doing nothing so we have to take the place of the teachers and assist to make them do school work to occupy their time since they can’t play all the time, ” she said.

Walker also pointed out that some residents need help during this time because their financial situation is making it hard to provide for their families.

The Pepperpot Magazine also met Halle Sancho, who was manning her aunt’s shop.

Sancho, who hails from Matthews Ridge, North West District (NWD) is visiting her relative because of the Coronavirus and was hoping to get a domestic flight back home this Sunday.

Sancho is there with her two-year-old son and had been in Hill Foot for a month and said she likes the place because it is beautiful and just quiet.

“The flight back home is very expensive even though it is one-way and I want to go back but I am waiting to see what happens,” she said.