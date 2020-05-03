A determined mother of eight has made Hill Foot Village her home

When she left her home village with her family in the North West District (NWD) she didn’t know what lies ahead but with the determination and hope of betterment, a mother is very proud of her children’s accomplishments, today.

Pearly Welcome is the mother of eight and she left her home village when her children were young because she wanted them to have a good education and to attend schools in the city.

Today, all her children have made something of themselves. She has children who all have respectable jobs including an Immigration Officer, nurse, certified chef and others that hold good jobs because of her persistence to ensure they had proper tertiary education.

She has been residing at Hill Foot, Soesdyke/Linden Highway for the past two years.

Welcome bought a plot of land and constructed a house so her children can travel to and from their schools and the University of Guyana (UG) and workplaces daily.

“I always want my children to be with me and in this house, my children are respectful and know their place in the home. They all play their respective roles and I don’t have to remind them what they have to do because of their upbringing and we live in harmony,”

she said.

The 46-year-old related that it wasn’t easy to raise eight children because when they left Region One (Barima-Waini) they were renting a house in Georgetown.

It was expensive to offset rent and other expenses but today, she is comfortable because they cooperated as a family to get their own house.

Welcome’s husband is a truck driver and he is very supportive of the children’s desire to seek higher tertiary education.

“Nobody wants to leave their comfort zone but my children were studying and I had to come for us to have a better life and here I am today,” she said.

She admitted that the transition wasn’t easy but it was economical to relocate and now with a fixed place of abode things can’t be better.

Welcome is of the view that Hill Foot can be further developed because there is potential for such with four cross streets and two main entrances the village is ripe for enhancement.

“People around here don’t idle, everyone doing something and the youths either work or go to school so there isn’t much disturbance here,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lisa Ashby is a single mother of two and is also from the Pomeroon and is the rear neighbour of the Welcomes, who is often tasked with babysitting her children while she is at work.

The 27-year-old is one who is in need of a job and a daycare services to look after her children while, she is at work, that is, when the curfew is lifted.

“I used to work as a security [officer] but had to leave when the curfew started so I am home now and I have to depend on family to provide for me and my children,” she said.

Ashby explained that when her mother passed away three years ago she had to leave her village and started afresh at Hill Foot, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Her children are seven and two years old respectively.