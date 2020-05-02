Legal AID to resume operations next week

Dear Editor,

THE Guyana Legal Aid Clinic has been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, but from next week (beginning 4 May 2020) will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to midday with limited staff.

All persons wishing to be seen at the clinic must follow the COVID-19 prevention procedures.

Anyone unable or not wishing to visit the clinic can:

1. Call, text or WhatsApp us on 664-4126 (Digicel) Georgetown office, 665-1396 (Digicel) Anna Regina office, or 664-5838 (Digicel) New Amsterdam office.

2. Call or text us on 623-5586 (GT&T) or 600-3971 (Digicel) Georgetown office, 600-4123 (Digicel) Anna Regina office, or 600-4122 (Digicel) New Amsterdam office.

3. Send us a message on our Facebook page.

4. Send an email to legalaid@networksgy.com.

And anyone wishing to deliver documents at any of the offices may do so in the drop box outside the door.

Yours faithfully,

Josephine Whitehead

Director/Secretary