Curious woman dies from gunshot wound

A FRONT Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown woman succumbed to a gunshot wound to her left eye after she went to investigate a commotion between her two neighbours early on Friday morning.

Around 01:30hrs, Florence Forde, 56, was inside her Lot 24 West Ruimveldt home when she heard a commotion between her two neighbours, Brian Wiltshire and Timothy Evans.

Wiltshire is listed as critical after he sustained gunshot wounds during the melee.

Regional Commander, Senior Superintendentthe Phillip Azore told the Guyana Chronicle that Wiltshire had witnessed Evans stealing a motorcycle from his friend.

Wiltshire took his friend to Evans’ home in order to recover the motorcycle.

In doing so, Evans came out of his house armed with a firearm and began shooting at Wiltshire and others.

Wiltshire was shot in the right side of his chest. Forde, who lived opposite Evans, exited her house to see what the commotion was about and was shot in the left eye.

The woman and Wiltshire were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were examined by doctors. Forde succumbed to her injuries around 06:30hrs while Wiltshire is still hospitalised.

The police are still on the hunt for Evans, who has since gone into hiding.