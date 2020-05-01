Mark Batson releases Pandemic song

In light of the novel Coronavirus attacking the entire world, musicians, artistes and other creatives have been playing their part in keeping the world sensitised as well as entertained during this pandemic.

While some have been making music about the virus to make people laugh and lighten their spirit through what is happening, others have taken the standpoint as a call for action.

Just a few days ago, Guyanese reggae artiste, Mark Batson released a song titled ‘Pandemic’, which speaks directly to the destruction being caused by the virus.

On a simple deep-rooted reggae track created at Paradigm Studio, the artiste laid down his crafty lyrics calling for people to join together and do what is necessary to, in his words, “kill Rona”.

Batson said that as a musician, he believes he has a part to play in this pandemic, and that is to continue doing what he loves (making music), but tailored to what is relevant at the moment.

He said at this time, people are distressed and music helps provide some sort of comfort, so more music to listen is definitely what people need to keep them calm.

But in the same breath, it is important to ensure that people are sensitised and fully aware about what we are facing, and know how important it is for them to follow the public health ordinance.

Due to the aforementioned, Batson saw it fit to create a song specifically for the pandemic and the sensitisation of our people.

More music is expected to be released from the artiste, as he says this downtime is giving more breathing space for creativity to flow.