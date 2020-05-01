Innis appointed interim Head of Referees Department

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has appointed Dion Innis as Interim Head of Referees Department, with immediate effect, following unsuccessful public advertisements to fill the position.

This was communicated to the referee fraternity on Wednesday, via correspondence from the GFF’s Secretariat.

In a release, the GFF said, accordingly, Innis, Executive Committee Member with oversight for the referees programme, will perform the duties of the position including to assist the Referees Committee; to implement decisions adopted by the Referees Committee.

Innis will also have to carry out all tasks related to the logistics of refereeing; to carry out all administrative duties of the refereeing department; to implement programmes to develop the Referees according to the guidelines approved by the Referees Committee; to organise courses for Referees, Referee Instructors and Referee Assessors and to appoint Referees for various competitions.

“Mr. Innis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role and will embark immediately on the development of a broad Referees Development strategy, in consultation and partnership with the all stakeholders,” the GFF said.

While Innis, who was also a former FIFA-accredited referee, will temporarily serve in the copacity, the GFF said they will continue to look for a suitable person to permanently fill the position.