Stabroek Block Co-Venturers support COVID Fight

EXXONMOBIL Guyana and its partners, Hess and CNOOC, have provided the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Salvation Army and Rotary Guyana with over GY$60 million to support COVID-19 relief programmes.

The funds were facilitated through a programme established collaboratively with the Department of Energy to support social projects.

In a media release on Wednesday, the company stated that it has been assisted by the Department of Energy in identifying programmes that were in greatest need of COVID-19 funding and could reach the greatest number of persons.

The CDC received $40 million to support the Ministry of Public Health for additional quarantine facilities, food, sanitation items and equipment, including personal protective equipment for staff at the quarantine facilities.

CDC Director General, Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig, said the funds will also be utilized to supplement the humanitarian efforts designed to bring hampers of relief supplies to the people most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Hampers will include food, cleaning and sanitation supplies, cloth masks and educational material on protecting against COVID-19, which will be distributed to senior citizens, children’s homes and the economically disadvantaged.

“We continue to develop the most effective mechanism to ensure that the vulnerable population receives the most appropriate relief, since the levels of impact vary and can have short, medium and long term effects,” Lt. Col. Craig said.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army received $10 million to support hamper distribution in the regions, in coordination with the CDC, as well as for hot meals for the homeless in Region Four.

Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army, Major Matignol Saint-Lot stated: “The Salvation Army is working hard to be there for vulnerable people at this time and we are pleased that this contribution will help us to carry out this mission.”

Receiving $10 million was Rotary Guyana for medical supplies including procurement of N95 masks, oxygen tanks and personal protective equipment for hospitals and clinics throughout Guyana.

“This complements our Community COVID-19 Initiative which was launched a few weeks ago to provide protection for our brave frontline workers and supplies for those who are infected by this virus,” said Assistant Governor, Renata Chuck-A-Sang.

Also commenting was Director of the Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe, who said that the assistance is timely.

“In these challenging times, the Department of Energy, Ministry of the Presidency, is pleased to be associated with this national effort to bring some level of relief to our vulnerable communities and those on the frontline in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in conformity with the ideals of shared sacrifices,” he said.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil Country Manager, Rod Henson said: “It is important that we support each other during these unprecedented times. We support first responders who are working hard to help Guyana confront this pandemic as well as those who need additional assistance.”

Hess Vice President of Exploration, Tim Chisholm, stated that Hess is committed to helping address the health, safety and economic challenges posed by this pandemic wherever it does business.

“As part of the Stabroek Joint Venture, our focus is on providing hospitals and clinics with the medical supplies and equipment needed for the fight against COVID-19, and on helping the populations most vulnerable to its impact with food and other necessities,” he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Executive Vice President of CNOOC International, Liu Yongjie, who said that CNOOC International stands with Guyanese during these challenging times. The Company hopes that the contribution will make a positive difference in the country.