Several traffic signal systems vandalised

THE Ministry of Public Infrastructure is seeking the assistance of the general public, in identifying the perpetrators who vandalised the cabinets for several traffic signal systems.

On Tuesday, in a statement, the ministry stated that on four occasions, over the last eight days, batteries were removed from the cabinets for the traffic signal systems installed at the following intersections: Sheriff Street & Garnett Street, Camp Street & Lamaha Avenue, Conversation Tree & Railway Embankment and UG Road & Rupert Craig Highway.

“This has been a recurring event, and the ministry wishes to notify the perpetrators, and the persons purchasing the batteries, that, once found guilty of theft and vandalism, by the rule of law for destroying government’s property, they shall be prosecuted accordingly” the ministry said.

The ministry is therefore asking persons to refrain from vandalising and stealing much-needed public infrastructure.

The general public is kindly asked to contact the nearest police station, the Ministry’s Public Relations Department on 227-0799 or via the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Facebook page to report any acts of this nature.