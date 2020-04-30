Elderly man dies from Coronavirus complications

Reports are that an elderly man,who was being treated at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), died on Wednesday evening.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, today confirmed that the man died from COVID-19 complications.

He has been identified as Samuel Morris, 67 years old who passed away at approximately 20:20hrs on Wednesday.”Mr. Morris was an Intensive Care Unit patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and had suffered from other complications. He was a known diabetic,”the authorities said in a statement.

The Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health and the GPHC expressed condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Morris.

The Ministry of Public Health said it continues to plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks and regularly and thoroughly washing hands.

Guyana has so far recorded 78 positive cases of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health noted the areas where most of the cases in Georgetown, the epicenter of the pandemic, have been recorded.They include the areas north of Georgetown: Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg.

In the south of Georgetown: Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park.