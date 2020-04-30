BREAKING: Soldiers fatally injured after bomb explodes at Camp Stevenson

Police are investigating the murder of 40-year-old fisherman Zahir Ali, of lot 78 Mosquito Hall , Unity , Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, who was allegedly killed on Wednesday, April 22,2020 by his two...
Rose Hall man ‘busted’ with cocaine
POLICE attached to the Whim Police Station in ‘B’ Division, Region Six, have arrested a trader who was found with a quantity of crack cocaine hidden in his toilet.
The item weighing...
Sea bandits charged for murder of Corentyne fishermen
ONE week after being arrested in Suriname, wanted pirates, Ricardo Fraser called “Shines” and Anonth Boodrage called “Andy”, have been placed before the court and charged with the capital...
Bandits rob miner of gold chains, cash
TWO armed bandits robbed a 24-year-old miner at Uitvlugt Bus Shed Street, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Thursday evening.
The victim was identified as Akeem Ford of Bagotville, WCD.
Reports...
