Miller says situation remains the same regarding 2020 Hero CPL Covid-19 watch

-declines comment on Gayle, Tallawahs heat

By Clifton Ross

Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Public Relations Head, Peter Miller said the hosting of this year’s tournament is still being monitored due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Miller, via social media on Tuesday told Chronicle Sports that the situation surrounding the 2020 edition, which is expected to bowl off from 19 August to September 26, has not changed from the last time the tournament issued a statement regarding the outbreak.

According to the CPL team, tournament planning was being carried out as per normal with eyes set on alternative measures should the need arise.

“The situation with regards to the tournament and COVID19 hasn’t moved on since the statement from a few weeks back” Miller stated.

When asked on the recent issues regarding the drama-filled Jamaica Tallawahs, who apparently fired former captain and two-time CPL title winner, Chris Gayle and the franchise’s management; the PRO said no statements will be made following the franchise releasing an official statement on the situation.

The star Windies opener went public via social media a few days ago and accused Tallawahs owner Kris Persaud and Guyanese Ramnaresh Sarwan, the coach for being the reasons for axing from the franchise.

Gayle said that Sarwan and others were the reasons behind his ousting from the Tallawahs in the middle of his 3 year contract, forcing the left-hander to take his skills to the St. Lucia Zouks.

Following Gayle’s accusations, the Tallawahs released a statement refuting all claims of the ‘Universe Boss’. Instead, the release stated that Gayle’s departure was solely based on business decisions.

The release further added that Gayle and his claims about Sarwan and others who he fingered for being responsible for his release, were untrue and that they are disappointed in the Jamaican for apparently going public with his views.

When asked to comment on the entire situation, Miller declined saying, “The Tallawahs have issued a statement which is out there and No further comments will be made on this”.