M&CC, PAHO host meeting to discuss enforcement techniques and additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the City

THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC), on Monday morning, met with representatives from the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), to discuss enforcement techniques and additional measures that can be implemented to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the City.

During the said discussion, a communication team, consisting of members from PAHO and the M&CC, was formed. The team is expected to communicate frequently to assess the effectiveness of measures implemented to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Georgetown.

It was also revealed that, during the meeting, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) will be providing test kits and will train government staff in risk communications skills and methods of checking the health conditions of persons arriving in the country.

The resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka, added that, together with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), personal protective equipment has been provided; UNHCR was offering nearly 50 pre-manufactured housing units to serve as health facilities

In addition, the International Organization for Migration and UNHCR will be distributing food and other supplies to more than 4,000 migrants and refugees who have come from Venezuela into Guyana.