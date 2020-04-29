GMR&SC continues donation drive to hospitals

THE Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club has continued its drive to combat the effects of the covid-19 pandemic by ensuring that those most vulnerable are assisted.

Well into their fifth donation, the club late last week donated hampers for patients of the Oncology and Nephrology departments as well as to the COVID 19 unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to reports, the club has been seeking the assistance of its members via monetary or other contributions to prepare the hampers for the persons of the various units.

“We continue to help in the fight against this dreaded Pandemic, COVID-19,” the club said in a statement.