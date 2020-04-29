British Airways makes historic flight to CJIA

A SPECIALLY-chartered British Airways flight touched down at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Tuesday afternoon, ferrying staff of American oil giant ExxonMobil.

The direct flight from London’s Heathrow International Airport to the CJIA was historic as it was the first time a Boeing 787 model, wide-body aircraft-known in aviation circles as the ‘Dreamliner’, landed at the CJIA. It was also the first time in several decades that the carrier returned to the CJIA.

Reports are that ExxonMobil utilised the service of the carrier to ferry some 50 personnel here. Another group of workers were expected to depart on the flight. Those who arrived will be in quarantine for 14 days.

ExxonMobil’s Adviser on Public and Governance Affairs, Janelle Persaud, noted that the firm has well-established processes in place to manage impacts related to infectious disease outbreaks. “We are taking the necessary steps to maintain a healthy workforce here in Guyana,” said.

“As such, rotational workers are medically screened prior to their travel to Guyana and are appropriately screened and isolated locally for the required period before going offshore. Of course, we continue to provide screening at the Ogle Heliport even as there are medical personnel onboard our vessels to monitor the health of the workers and provide suitable treatment and care,” she added.

Meanwhile, this newspaper understands that another European carrier, Air Europa, is expected to make an in-transit stop to pick-up British nationals from Guyana.

The Spanish airline was charted by the United Kingdom government to pick-up British nationals stranded in Argentina. The carrier is expected to touchdown at the CJIA next Thursday.