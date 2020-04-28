Who dem fi’ condemn Clairmont Mingo!

Dear editor,

IT IS a Mount Everest-type uphill task to get any level of understanding of those PPP dramatis personae, in their political novel of horror, deception and character assassination. It is for this reason that I have tried, for many moons, I hasten to add, in desperate attempts at psychoanalysing their thought processes, but must humiliatingly admit that my efforts have been nothing short of a colossal and dramatic failure.

They have been shouting for all to hear that the Region 4 RO committed electoral fraud, which, based on their Freedom House Court’s consequential orders, precluded him from any active part in the recount. Then Sase Gunraj, their GECOM mouthpiece, was given a golden opportunity by the Madam Chairwoman to settle the matter once and for all. Suited, booted and armed with ten of Jagdeo’s Motions, thankfully not of the faecal type, he confidentially took to the witness stand, in the GECOM commissioners meeting.

Not dissimilar to a well-trained parrot, in full echolalic and robotic mode, he repeated that Mingo should not be a part of the recount. The Madam Chairwoman, Justice Singh politely requested of him to substantiate his assertion with supporting evidence. Under this gentle interrogation, the mediocre LLB wilted. Gunraj took the witness stand with no ‘smoking gun’.

And even as I grappled with internalising this turn of events, I was concomitantly, for want of a better word, undertaking a personal resuscitation of my shocked psyche, as I interrogated my cerebral matter of rationality, as to how all this time these fatuous cretins were shouting and screaming, like a woman in labour, they could have been clueless as to Mingo’s alleged crime, and shockingly were devoid of any supporting evidence?

Bewildered, bemused and baffled, I struggled to determine a motive, and resorted to the local vernacular, to add clarity and dramatisation in articulating my abhorrence at their unforgivable acts. Like a performer on stage, I asked:

“Who dem to condemn Mingo, but condone Irfaan Ali’s 19 criminal charges and serious allegations of academic fraud? Who dem to condemn Mingo but condone Jagdeo, under whose presidency the Phantom Squad murdered hundreds of innocent men, while Roger Khan trafficked, with impunity, tonnes of cocaine and guns from FARC, while being protected by PPP? Who dem to condemn Mingo but condone Dr. Ramsammy’s actions of acquiring Roger Khan’s spyware? Who dem to condemn Mingo, but condone Ronald Gajraj’s involvement in the deadly Phantom Squad? Who dem to say Mingo is not eligible for the recount, but condone Irfaan Ali’s eligibility for the Presidency? Who dem? Who dem?”

And even as the electoral process continued its bumpy ride, the associated events were making me more bewildered by the passing day. Enter Bruce Golding, Head of the OAS observer mission to Guyana, and next on the witness stand to bamboozle the rational mind. As his job title suggests, his role was observatory, but that either eluded him, but more likely the page which defines observe was torn out of his dictionary. Clearly not wanting to abide by his observership status, he, in true Bruce Lee-fashion, did a double summersault and landed in the PPP attack arena, where he inserted himself with the political mob which was conducting a good 1960-type Mingo lynching.

In Shakespearean dramatisation mode, he then ascended Freedom House’s roof top where he shouted, in full Shaolin attire, “Mingo murdered my uncle 50 years ago, and today I am seeking revenge to ensure that he has no part in the recount.” His utterance was not only preposterous at best, but also lacked substance or evidence, as we would expect from a PPP surrogate. Again, like a performer on stage but much more distressed at this point, I demanded to know, “Who dem to condemn Mingo, but condone deadly drugs and arms trafficker Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke? Who dem to condemn Mingo when they condoned the actions of their government in obstructing Christopher Coke’s extradition to America for drugs and gun-trafficking charges?

Who dem to condemn Mingo, but condone the unnecessary deaths of 74 Tivoli Gardens residents after the Americans threatened sanctions if he continues to resist Coke’s extradition? Who dem to condemn Mingo, but condone criminality which resulted in his leaving office in disgrace? Who dem to condemn innocent Mingo to a life of no recount, when they themselves had condoned deadly criminality, and are still demanding a right to observe elections internationally? Who dem? Who dem? Who dem?”

Then there is Selwyn Pieters, another election observer who was given his election observer break with the OAS. During his time as an election observer, he unashamedly demonstrated his disregard for rules and established norms, as he broke all the rules as it pertains to the UN Handbook On Elections Observership.

The attorney was clearly partisan, and he flaunted it. He took smiling pictures with whoever in PPP he could have gotten his hands on. Said pictures were uploaded, with much fanfare to his Facebook account, for all to see that rules and norms don’t apply to him. He talked until his lips went white as he provided uninterrupted biased interviews to both the Guyana Times and Newsroom, both PPP news outlets. He joined the PPP gang of Mingo-bashing, and in the process slandered the gentleman on his Facebook page with impunity. In his jaundiced eyes, Mr. Mingo had ‘666’ inscribed on his forehead, which made him the worst thing that transpired during the elections.

PPP terrorist invasion of GECOM with guns followed by the assaulting of the staff was child’s play to him compared to what Mingo alleged to have done. PPP terrorists kicking down the office door of the likely scared Madam Chairwoman, Ret Justice Claudette Singh isn’t worth mentioning on his Facebook wall of judgement.

The PPP supporters who burned cane fields, burned properties and burn private cars were innocent protesters that he need not pass judgement on. The PPP protestors that attacked policemen and women were just exercising their rights to peaceful protest and deserved to be respected and supported as such. PPP protesters who dealt two policemen life threatening chops to their arms resulting in compound fractures and hospitalisation were the actions of innocent and innocuous protestors.

PPP protestors who attacked the police, who out of fear for their lives had to hide in a ditch, were simply offering the police a cup of bush tea and a cheese sandwich resulting in the police panicking. The PPP protesters who attacked a school bus transporting innocent kids, with many requiring hospital admissions, have a right to kill and maim as they wish, since we owe them our lives.

Who really are these PPP Scribes and Pharisees? Who dem is Gerry Gouveia, another Mingo basher who acquired the Duke Lodge, under PPP at a way below market price?

Regards,

Dr. Mark Devonish