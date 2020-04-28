15 beat COVID-19 so far

…as Guyana goes second day without a new case

THE number of confirmed cases of the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) remains at 74 – a positive sign for Guyana as it wages war against the disease by establishing COVID-19 mobile units. The last case was recorded on Saturday, and although 22 tests have since been conducted, there has been no new recorded case.

“Today we are reporting no new cases. The number of confirmed cases remains at 74,” Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, announced on Monday, while adding that 15 persons have thus far recovered. Last Saturday, the number of recovered cases stood at 12.

“We have tested 464 persons, of whom 390 are negative,” the Public Health Minister further reported while adding that five persons remain in the country’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Twenty-four (24) persons are currently in institutional quarantine while fifty-one (51) in isolation. There have been eight (8) COVID-19 related deaths.

Globally, there are approximately 2.8M confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Of that number, more than 193,700 persons have died. Here in Guyana, the Government, through the Ministry of Public Health, is increasing the number of tests conducted on a daily basis. On Monday, the Public Health Ministry launched its mobile unit at the East La Penitence Health Centre as well as the community COVID-19 facilities of Region#4 at Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara and at Paradise on the East Coast of Demerara.

“As you are aware, Georgetown is the epicenter of the Coronavirus Disease with 55% of all confirmed cases residing in Central Georgetown,” Minister Lawrence said as she challenged persons with COVID-19 related symptoms to capitalise on the opportunity provided and get tested.

According to WHO, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. However, it was keen on noting that some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, sore throat and even diarrhoea. “As these units are put in place, I urge you to make use of this opportunity; utilize our services and help us to flatten the curve, contain this disease and get back to normalcy,” Minister Lawrence urged.

Meanwhile, Maternal and Child Health Officer, Dr. Oneka Scott said that, even as the Public Health Ministry continues its fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, it continues to provide vaccines. Vaccination Week in the Americas 2020 spans from April 25 to May 2, and it is the Ministry’s intention that, despite the challenges currently faced, vaccines will be provided as the need arises.

“Our strategy for this year’s vaccination week is to reduce the size of the clinics by scheduling appointments so that social and physical distancing guidelines are enforced. We encourage parents to embrace this strategy as a part of their civil responsibility towards flattening the transmission curve of COVID-19,” Dr. Scott said.

Guyana has long maintained a successful vaccination programme, and, in 2019, it maintained a vaccination coverage of over 90% for the under 1-year-old population in all the 10 administrative regions and the 13 immunization districts.

“Currently, the Expanded Programme for Immunization has vaccines against 17 diseases and the programme has extended beyond childhood to include adolescents, adults and the elderly,” Dr. Scott said while noting that healthcare workers have gone above and beyond to ensure that children are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases. These efforts, she said, are to be highly commended and praised. This year, Vaccination Week is celebrated under the theme “Love, Trust, Protect! #GetVax.”

Minister Lawrence also used the platform to applaud the country’s Medex, health visitors, midwives, nurses and community health workers who continue to go the extra mile to keep the nation’s children and communities safe against vaccine-preventable diseases. In her closing remarks, she reminded the nation that “a mask is better than a ventilator, home is better than the ICU. Prevention is better than cure and it’s not curfew, it’s care for YOU!”