Patrick Ford memorial boxing tourney still likely in 2020-promoter

PROMOTER Alford McDonald is optimistic that the second annual Patrick Ford Memorial boxing tournament will be held in the latter part of 2020 once approval is given by the Guyana Boxing Association(GBA).

McDonald yesterday spoke to Chronicle Sport about his company’s (McDonald Promotion) plans for this year and disclosed that staging of the PFM is high on the agenda.

The former boxer explained that the competition was first scheduled for February 15 but was shifted to July 25. He explained that it has now been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am in constant contact with GBA president Steve Ninvalle and he has assured me that once all hurdles are cleared I would be given the go ahead,” McDonald said.

The PFM which McDonald host in conjunction with the GBA, is one of at least two international tournaments held annually by the GBA. The other is the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors competition. According to McDonald, his company had no hesitation in postponing from July.

“The safety, health and wellbeing of the boxers, officials and the general public is of most importance. While we would want to have this tournament staged we cannot and will not do so at the expense of the health of the boxing fraternity,” McDonald added.

The last tournament saw Guyana defending against St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago. This year it was planned that Barbados, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago would have participated.

Meanwhile, McDonald confirmed that two of the Caribbean’s most talented female teenagers will be a part of the tournament headline whenever it is staged.

“Our aim is to expose Abiola and Alesha Jackman to constant international competition. “I am personally impressed of their achievements so far. My intention is to keep exposing these two young women and we at McDonald Promotions will continue to do our part to assist in their development. It is the only way that they will reach their true potential,” McDonald declared.

In an invited comment Ninvalle applauded McDonald’s commitment even in such difficult times. “The PFM is an important tournament to boxing and we welcome Mr. McDonald’s dedication. We will notify when there is a definitive time for the resumption of boxing. At this point in time I am confident that it will not be within the next three months,” Ninvalle said.

The Patrick Ford Memorial is held in honour of the first Guyanese boxer to fight for a world title. Patrick Ford ended an eleven-year professional career with a total of 19 victories and four losses. Ford died on November 13, 2011 at the age of 55.