GDF Coast Guardsman dies in Herstelling accident

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has convened a Board of Inquiry to investigate the motorcycle accident at Herstelling Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) which claimed the life of Coast Guardsman, Theotroy Mc Donald Phillips.

According to reports, on April 25, 2020, at 14:30hrs, Theotroy Mc Donald Phillips, 42, was riding his motorcycle at a fast rate, along the roadway, when it is alleged that he lost control of the motorcycle while navigating a turn.

As a result, Phillips collided with the concrete median and was flung into the air and landed on the road surface, some distance away. He sustained injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by a public-spirited citizen and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he died while receiving treatment.

Police investigation is still ongoing.

Phillips enlisted in the Guyana Defence Force in 2001.

The chief of staff, officers and soldiers extend sincere condolences to his five children, family and other close relatives.

On April 9, 2020, 20-year-old Guyana Defence Force Private, Jermain Jones, lost his life in a motorcycle accident at Line Dam, Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

Jones of Sand Reef, Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, was riding a red and white 150cc Honda XR motorcycle on April 9, 2020, at the time of the accident.

According to reports, Jones was proceeding east along the centre of Line Dam at a fast rate of speed, and, as he approached a speed bump, he lost control of his motorcycle.

As a result of the impact, Jones was flung into the air and landed on the roadway some distance away.

He received injuries to his head and about his body.

The soldier was picked up in an unconscious condition by passersby and taken to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.