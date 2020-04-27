– Guyana ranked 152

BASKETBALL’s global governing body, FIBA yesterday announced that it will freeze the FIBA 3×3 Individual World, Team and Federation Rankings in all categories.

The FIBA 3×3 Rankings, where Guyana is ranked at 152 in the men’s division and unranked for the women’s, are based on the nine best performances of the players in the previous 12 months.

April, according to FIBA, traditionally marks the start of the professional 3×3 seasons. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, FIBA competitions have been suspended since March 13, 2020.

In light of this suspension, the basketball body will freeze all rankings as of April 1, 2020 until the suspension of competitions is lifted by FIBA or until any later date so communicated by FIBA.

Ranking points will still be awarded for events taking place during this period but will only count towards the rankings – for the usual 12-month period – when rankings are unfrozen.

The lifespan of the ranking points awarded for events that took place prior to the freeze will be extended by the duration of the freeze. However, this extension shall not exceed the date of October 1, 2021.

The freezing of the ranking is undertaken with the full support of the 3×3 athletes of the FIBA Players’ Commission, with whom FIBA will continue to liaise before the rankings are unfrozen.

FIBA said they will continue to monitor the situation on a regular basis and will evaluate the options for the continuation or not of the respective competitions, when and if the situation allows.

The FIBA 3×3 Rankings are a key component of the 3×3 basketball system; federations qualify to national team competitions based on the Federation Ranking and teams are granted privileged access to the professional circuit based on the Team Ranking.

Exciting, urban and innovative, 3×3 is inspired by several forms of ‘street-ball’ played worldwide and is considered the world’s number one urban team sport. Steered by FIBA, games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court.

It was played successfully for the first time in international competition at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore and since then has benefited from the launch of a yearly city-based FIBA 3×3 World Tour and national-team FIBA 3×3 World & Continental Cups.

On 9 June 2017, 3×3 was added to the Olympic Program, starting from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Wilson is the Global Ball Partner and Tissot the Official Timekeeper of FIBA 3×3.