Canal Number One murder | Suspected nabbed, allegedly attempted to rape victim

The suspect behind the gruesome murder of a 52-year-old woman of Canal Number One,West Bank Demerara (WBD),was on Monday, April 27,2020, apprehended by police at De Kindren Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The youngster, who has been identified as ‘Kevin’ or ‘Gepper’ has since confessed to the murder of Tameshwarie Sonilal. The woman was hacked to death ta her Lot 2 Goed Hope, Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara home on Sunday night between 19:00h and 20:30h.

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Simon McBean, told the Guyana Chronicle that the suspect was arrested on Monday morning and is currently assisting the police with investigations into the matter.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Sonilal was in her bed when she was attacked by young man,who is also from the same village.

She was chopped about her body with a cutlass and a knife. Neighbours who heard her screams responded and found the young man inside of the house.

However, he managed to escape. According to reports nothing was stolen from the woman’s home and the motive behind the incident points to rape.

Sonilal’s lifeless body was discovered with multiple stab wounds.Her remains are presently at Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

Persons living in the neighbourhood described the suspect as a drug addict and a trouble maker.