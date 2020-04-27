Calabash Alley man commits suicide- after stabbing reputed wife

A CALABASH Alley, North East La Penitence man, on Saturday, took his own life, after stabbing his reputed wife about her body with a knife.

Dead is Glen Forde, called “Black-Boy”, a fish vendor, who shared four children with his reputed wife, Colleen Daly.

According to reports, the incident took place around 16:45hours at the couple’s home. The children were not at home at the time.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the couple would frequently have disagreements which would become physical.

According to neighbours, on the day in question, the couple had a heated argument, during which loud screams were heard coming from their home.

Daly was stabbed multiple times about her body by Forde who attempted to kill her. He then reportedly climbed onto the roof of his home, slit his throat and fell to the ground.

The injured woman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and is being treated for her wounds. Forde was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.