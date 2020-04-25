1988 CARICOM Basketball Championship was the best ever

THE 7th CARICOM Basketball Championship was hosted by Guyana in August 1988. The National

Sports Hall, the venue that hosted the inaugural tournament in 1981 once again played host to the

Caribbean Premier Hoop Championship.

Trinidad &Tobago won the men’schampionship, while Suriname took home the female honours.

At the presentation of awards, newly elected president of the Caribbean Basketball confederation

Mr. Gilmore Steward of Barbados proudly announced that the 1988 tournament was the best

ever since the inaugural championship in 1981.

In the male championship final Trinidad &Tobago defeated the mighty Bahamas 106 to 67. The

outstanding players for the champs were:- skipper and MVP Deryck (Cornbread) James, Garnett

Stewart, Anthony Tannis, Lennox Sobers, Patrick Joseph and Bertrand Brisbane.

Game # 1 – Guyana vs Suriname

Guyana won 90 to 74, Auric Tappin 21 pts, Gavin Cummings 15 pts, 10 rebs, Heinrod David 12

pts, Nigel Hinds 11pts. For Suriname Marilana Zalman 18 pts, Captain Iaacs Campbell 10 pts.

Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica

Trinidad & Tobago won 79 to 44, for Trinidad Skipper Deryck James 15 pts, Bertrand Brisbane

13 pts, for Jamaica Dave Johnson 13 pts.

Bahamas vs Antigua & Barbuda

Bahamas won 75 to 67, for Bahamas Keith Roy Russel 20 pts, Hilton Pinder 15 pts, Jeff

(Cheese) Pinder 12 pts, 11 rebs. For Antigua Wayne Harris 14 pts, Deon Joseph 13 pts 11 rebs.

Barbados vs Aruba

Barbados won 90 to 65, for Barbados Dwight Ruse 17 pts, Hallam Stuart 11 pts, Dale Weeks 11

pts. For Aruba Deon Gumbs 17 pts, Rayburn Didber 8 pts, Orlando Maxwell 8 pts.

Guyana vs Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua & Barbuda won 77 to 55, for Antigua Deon Joseph 13 pts, Wayne Harris 13 pts, Carl

Knight 8 pts. For Guyana Auric Tappin 25 pts, Skipper Leon Christian 8 pts.

Barbados vs Jamaica

Barbados won 62 to 54.. (Charwayne Walker)