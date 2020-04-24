BREAKING: Eight COVID-19 death recorded

A 45-year- old man who was being treated at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) died this afternoon. His death carries to total number of deaths attributed to the virus in Guyana, to 8.

Minister of Public Health,Volda Lawrence confirmed the man’s death.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), the man passed away around 14:45hrs today. He also suffered from other complications.

The Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health and the GPHC extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Williams, the ministry said.

The agency continued to plead with Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks and regularly and thoroughly washing hands.

Earlier today, the Minister Lawrence noted in a daily update, that the total number of positive cases recorded within the past 24-hours has climbed to 73.One of the new cases is said to be a 41-year old man from the town of Linden.He is said to be a close acquaintance of that region’s first case.

Minister Lawrence that thus far, 410 persons have been tested by the authorities while 337 of that number, have tested negative.12 persons have since recovered.

Globally, the United States has seen its figures climb past the 890,000 mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University .Total figures worldwide have eclipsed 2,790,000.